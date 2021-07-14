Obituary and funeral service: Mike ‘Deacon’ Jones, 67, of Alcovy Mountain Community of Monroe

Mike “Deacon” Jones, age 67 of the Alcovy Mtn. Community of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Alcovy Mountain Baptist Church, 2680 H.D. Atha Road, Monroe, GA 30655. Pastor Hulon Knight will officiate.

“Deacon” was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Virginia Jones. He is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Rhonda & John McCarty of Monroe; grandchildren, Blaine McCarty, Levi and Sara McCarty and Brent and Marlee McCarty; great-grandchild, Kinley, Kal, Brody, Ella, Judah and Bailey; sister & brother-in-law, Lynn & Phil Aycock; sister, Gay Jones; brother & sister-in-law, Jim & Margie Jones; brother, Mark Jones; brother & sister-in-law, Wade & Debbie Jones; brother & sister-in-law, Barth & Kim Jones; several nieces, nephews and numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM till 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to be made to the American Legion Post #64, 218 Cherry Hill Rd., Monroe, GA 30656 770-267-0467. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.