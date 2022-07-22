Obituary and funeral service: Mildred Ann King, 101, of Monroe

Mildred Ann King, age 101 of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, July 23, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Derik Lawrence will officiate. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Monroe.

Mildred was retired as an Office Manager with Joe Burton Company. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy King; parents, LeRoy and Myrtle Maddox Smith; son, Steve “Bo” King. Mildred is survived by her children, Sandra and Jimmy Davis of Monroe, Linda Wilson of Lawrenceville, Susan and Tommy Kent of Loganville, Carole Fields of Newborn, Beverly and Jeff Hitchcock of Lilburn; daughter-in-law, Barbara King of Conyers; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 PM till 8 PM on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of MIldred Ann King please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.