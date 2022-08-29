Obituary and funeral service: Milton ‘Lee’ Spence, 69, of Monroe

Milton “Lee” Spence, age 69 of Monroe, Georgia entered into rest on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Nena D. Spence; two sons, Cam and Michelle Spence of Snellville, Georgia and Christopher and Beth Spence of Nicholson, Georgia; five grandchildren, Jackson, Brantley, Turner, Aria, and Hampton Spence; father, Oscar “Pete” Spence. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Jean Spence; and brother, Rodney Preston Spence.



Lee was born in Atlanta, Georgia on July 17, 1953, and was a graduate of Towers High School in Decatur, Georgia. He was a member of the Local 72 Pipefitters Union for over 30 years. In 1988, he started his own business, MLS Concrete Drilling and Sawing, Inc. in Snellville, Georgia. His business was successful and thrived for over 30 years before he retired. Lee enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his beloved family. Lee was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial donation in memory of Lee Spence to Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, https://noahs-ark.org/ because of his love of animals, or any charity of your choice.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

