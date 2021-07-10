Obituary and funeral service: Morgan Hurley Hodges, 90, of Loganville

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Morgan Hurley Hodges.

Morgan Hurley Hodges, age 90, of Loganville, passed away on July 8,

2021. He was born in Loganville on November 14, 1930 to the late Eunice

Gouge Hodges and the late Robert Harry Hodges, Sr. He was preceded in

death by his wife, the late Doris Bagwell Hodges; and his brother, the

late Robert Harry Hodges, Jr.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Lillian Hodges of Monroe;

brother-in-law, Perry Brown of Monroe; several nieces and nephews, and

several great nieces and great nephews.

A visitation and funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, and the Funeral

service will follow at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home

with Rev. Dwayne Jones officiating.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Loganville

Christian Church at PO Box 304 Loganville, GA 30052.

