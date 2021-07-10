Obituary and funeral service: Morgan Hurley Hodges, 90, of Loganville

Morgan Hurley Hodges, age 90, of Loganville, passed away on July 8,
2021. He was born in Loganville on November 14, 1930 to the late Eunice
Gouge Hodges and the late Robert Harry Hodges, Sr. He was preceded in
death by his wife, the late Doris Bagwell Hodges; and his brother, the
late Robert Harry Hodges, Jr.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Lillian Hodges of Monroe;
brother-in-law, Perry Brown of Monroe; several nieces and nephews, and
several great nieces and great nephews.
A visitation and funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, and the Funeral
service will follow at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home
with Rev. Dwayne Jones officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Loganville
Christian Church at PO Box 304 Loganville, GA 30052.
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the
guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.
