Obituary and funeral service: Olin Stephens, 99, of Loganville

Olin Stephens, age 99 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.



Olin was retired as an Insurance Agent and was a United States Veteran of the Air Force. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Hester & Mae (Smith) Stephens; son, Joel Stephens. Olin is survived by his loving wife, Gwendolyn (Pulliam) Stephens; sons & daughters-in-law, Larry Stephens & Ann Bathke of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Drew & Kim Stephens of Colorado Springs, CO, Brian & Anita Stephens of Buford; grandchildren & spouses, Tony & Jenna Stephens, Noelle Stephens, Heather & Chris Childress, Monica & Michael Mitvalsky, Austin & Amalia Stephens, Breanna Stephens; great-grandchildren, Elliott Stephens, Maddie & Harrison Childress, Milo & Max Mitvalsky and Ivy Stephens.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Rd. Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.