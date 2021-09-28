Obituary and funeral service: Pamela M. Johnson, 68, of Loganville

Pamela M. Johnson, age 68, of Loganville, GA passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021.



A funeral service honoring the life of Pamela will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11:00 am at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 8th from 10:00am until the time of service at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.