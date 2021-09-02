Obituary and funeral service: Philip Eugene Harris, 76, of Monroe

Philip Eugene Harris, age 76 of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, September, 1, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Friendship Congregational Christian Church Cemetery/ Baxley Cemetery, 900 Friendship Church Road, Baxley, GA 31513. Rev. R.J. Harbuck will officiate.

Philip was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from Siemens Westinghouse where he was an Electrical Engineer. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife Priscilla Harris in 2016. He is survived by his children, Julie Harrell of Metter, Regena & Bill Fonder of McDonough, Henry & Jennifer Harbuck of Monroe; grandchildren, R.J. & Shauna Harbuck of Monroe, Cody Harbuck of Monroe; great-grandchildren, Tripp & Ryleigh Harbuck; brothers & sisters-in-law, John & Elaine Harris of Alpharetta, Roger & Cheryl Harris of Melbourne, FL. and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, www.Cancer.org. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.