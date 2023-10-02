Obituary and funeral service: Ralph Jerome Martin, Jr. ‘Jerry’, 86, of Loganville

MARTIN – Ralph Jerome Martin, Jr. (Jerry), age 86 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Corinth Christian Church, with the body lying in state from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM. Minister Don Hardison will officiate. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.

Jerry was a tribal member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. He was also a member of Corinth Christian Church and was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was preceded in death by parents, Ralph Jerome and Bertha (Skidmore) Martin; brother, Richard Martin; sisters, Roma Collins and Jackie Martin; and nephew, Jimmy Wyatt. Surviving are his loving wife, Denise Martin of Loganville, GA; children, Tambra Martin of Holton, KS, Victoria Bickford and Firooz Nahai of Atlanta, GA, Robin and Duane Rieschick of Holton, KS, Jennifer and Daniel Davis of Monroe, GA, Gregg and Heather Martin of Oxford, GA, Jerry (J.C.) and Diana Martin of Covington, GA, Matthew and Kati Martin of Loganville, GA; 18 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; brothers, William Martin and Rusty Martin, both of KS; nieces, Crytal Wyatt of Conyers, GA and Jill Day of PA; nephew, Ricky Martin of Gainesville, GA. The family will receive friends 2 – 4 PM and 6 – 8 PM on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

