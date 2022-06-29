Obituary and funeral service: Ransford Reid, 85, of Loganville

Ransford Reid, age 85 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Faith Community Church, 800 Grayson Parkway, Grayson, GA 30017. Pastor Steve Mason will officiate. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park in Lawrenceville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ransford was a retired auto worker. He was preceded in death by his son, Cleve Reid; parents, Joseph and Edna Reid; siblings, Errol Reid, Mavis Reid, Joseph Reid, Charles Reid, and Rosalee Reid. Surviving are his loving wife, Dawn Lawson-Reid of Loganville, GA; children, Glen Reid of AZ, Sherry Reid of CT, Mobile Reid of CT, Rory Reid of PA; adopted son, Jumel Adams of CT; siblings, James Reid, Donovan Reid, Kay “Paula” Burgher, Janet Broadbell, Dana “Donna” Thompson, Norma Reid, and Maudlin Reid Donaldson; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.