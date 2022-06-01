Obituary and funeral service: Retha McCart Johnson, 79, of Loganville

Retha McCart Johnson, age 79 of Loganville, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Rusty Ruark and Pastor Steve Morse officiating. Interment will follow at Loganville Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Johnson was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and longtime member of Loganville Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lanier Johnson; parents, Grover and Hester Lou (Cox) McCart; sister, Kathy Lee McCart; and brother, Ronald Cleveland McCart.

Retha is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law, Brad and Tammy Johnson of Loganville, Slade and Shannon Johnson of Monroe; grandchildren, Shelbi and Tyler Hamblin, Myles Johnson, Mason and Joy Johnson, Cori Johnson, Bryce McWaters, and Bo McWaters.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made in her memory to Loganville Baptist Church, 132 Church Street, Loganville, GA 30052. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

