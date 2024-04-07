Obituary and funeral service: Richard Clint Sullens, 43, of Monroe

Richard Clint Sullens, age 43 of Monroe, GA, passed away April 5, 2024.

Born January 21, 1981, in Spartanburg County, South Carolina to Jennie Eubanks Sullens and Richard Fred Sullens, Clint Sullens was raised in Campobello, South Carolina. He surrendered to full-time ministry at 13 years old and attended North Greenville University at age 18 in 1999. He later attended Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, where he earned an Advanced M.Div in Missions, Evangelism, and Church Growth. After graduating, Clint served as a church planter in the Greenup Association in Eastern Kentucky through the North American Mission Board and the Kentucky Baptist Convention. He served as a pastor at Pitts Baptist Church (Pitts, GA), Olive Branch Baptist Church (Ellabell, GA), and Faith Baptist Church (Monroe, GA).

Clint’s greatest desire was to be a godly husband and father. He and Lauren have been married for 21 years and were blessed with five children, whom they call their “five smooth stones”. His ministry began in his home, where he led his family to enjoy time together outdoors through boating, fishing, paddleboarding, hunting, and raising cattle.

Clint was a “man’s man” enabling him to meet and disciple men of all walks of life and equip them to lead their families well. He was a man of prayer, passionate for God’s word, and missions focused.

He is survived by his wife, Lauren Taylor Sullens; daughters, Mae Sullens, Cora Sullens, Lottie Sullens, and Jolie Sullens; son, Richard Gauge Sullens; parents, Richard Fred and Jennie Sullens; sister and brother-in-law, LaRee and Nathan Jolley (Emily, Evie, and Jenna); mother-in-law, Carolyn Taylor; brother-in-law, Stephen Taylor and wife, April (Ansley and Braxton).

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 7 at 5:00 PM at Faith Baptist Church with the Rev. Brad Butler, the Rev. Brad Atkins, and the Rev. Todd Sullens officiating. Visitation is Sunday, April 7 at Faith Baptist Church from 3 to 5 PM. Interment will be at Motlow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Campobello, SC. In Lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Faith Baptist Church for a trust for Clint and Lauren’s children, 1789 Highway 11 NW, Monroe, GA 30656

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

