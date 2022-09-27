Obituary and funeral service: Richard ‘Ricky’ McCullers, 70, of Monroe

Richard McCullers (known to most as Ricky), 70 years of age, of Monroe passed away on September 24, 2022. Ricky was born on August 13, 1952 in Monroe, Georgia to the late Imogene Johnson McCullers and the late Floyd McCullers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Adcock McCullers.

Surviving members of the family are, daughters, Beth Prater (Randy), Christy Garcia (Giovanna), Kristy Claville (Joey); sister, Cheryl Johnson; brother, Ronnie McCullers; grandchildren, Taylor Claville, Caden Prater, Cale Prater, Caylen Prater; nieces and nephews, Mendy Page, Wes Johnson, Uriah McCullers.

Ricky was many things to many people. Throughout his life he was a son, a brother, a husband, a daddy, a papa, an uncle and a friend and all were family to him. And he loved his family unconditionally.

He was a hard working man and loved to make music in his down time. He was the epitome of a Renaissance man. A jack of all trades if you will. If he wasn’t working or jamming with the band you could find him kicked back with the wind in his face riding his Harley.

Ricky was a loved man and he will be missed by many.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 2:30 pm at Union Chapel Church Cemetery. A visitation will begin prior to the graveside service from 12:00 pm â?? 2:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Service: