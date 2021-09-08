Obituary and funeral service: Richie Donald ‘Ricky’ Casey, 57, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Ricky Casey

Richie Donald “Ricky” Casey, age 57, of Monroe, died on September 2, 2021. He was born in Walton County on September 16, 1963 to the late Peggy Bell Evans Casey and the late Donald Mayfield Casey.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Casey of Monroe; daughter and son-in-law, Libby and Waymon Boze of Loganville; son, Logan Casey of Monroe; step sons and step daughters-in-law, Brandon and Heather Harvey of Jackson, Nathan and Kristie Harvey of Monticello; sisters and brothers-in-law: Sheryl and Chris Burns of Monticello, Elizabeth Coleman of Monroe, Angie and E.J. Huff of Monroe; brothers and sisters-In-Law: Clifford Casey of Eatonton, James and Brenda Casey of Monroe, Dorsey and Christina Casey of Madison; 8 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Darrell Allen, and Rev. Cort Chavis officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.