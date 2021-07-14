Obituary and funeral service: Rick Weeks, 57, of Bishop

WEEKS – Rick Weeks, age 57 of Bishop, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Loganville. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM with the service beginning at 1:00.

Mr. Weeks, a graduate of Oglethorpe University, served for 34 years in public education. He was a teacher and coach at Stone Mountain High School, Rockdale County High School, and Apalachee High School where he taught senior and AP English along with coaching girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, and cross country. After earning a Specialist degree in Educational Leadership, he served the past 14 years as Assistant Principal at Loganville High School.

During his tenure Rick was named Teacher of the Year (2007), STAR Teacher (2004, 2005) and Honor Teacher (1999, 2000 2001). As a coach, he earned a Region Championship in girls’ soccer (1992), Georgia Athletic Association All Star Soccer Coach (1993), and DeKalb Coach of the Year Awards (1988, 1991. 1992, 1994, 1996).

Rick loved coaching Hannah and Ryan during their younger years in sports as well. His hobbies were cycling and gardening. He also enjoyed spending holidays at the lake, mountains, or beach, and walking his beloved black lab, Scout.

He is survived by his wife Julie Weeks of Bishop, Hannah Weeks and Ryan Weeks, both of Athens, and his sister, Kathy Self of Loganville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association www.heart.org or the Fellowship of Christian Athletes www.fca.org/donate.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052, 770-466-1544. Please sign the guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

