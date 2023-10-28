Obituary and funeral service: Rita Kay Peeler, 80, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Rita Kay Peeler

Rita Kay Peeler, age 80 of Monroe, passed away on October 26, 2023. She was born in Memphis, TN on May 26, 1943 to the late Mary Frances Crowe and the late Elbert A. Crowe. She was also preceded in death by her brother Kenneth Crowe.

Surviving is husband Dan M. Peeler; daughter, Angela Moss of Good Hope, GA; son, Richard Peeler (Christina) of Ringgold, GA; granddaughter, Ansley Peeler of Ringgold, GA; brother Randall Crowe (Pinkie) of Waikoloa, HI.

Rita met her husband, Dan, at Frayser High School in Memphis and were married for 56 years. Rita graduated from Memphis State University and taught school in the Memphis area and Gwinnett County for 35 years. She spent 26 of those years at Annistown Elementary School. Rita also spent the summers writing standardized tests and writing third grade science books for Scholastic Books.

Rita was a member at Woodlake Baptist Church where she volunteered on many committees and worked with the Nursery and Children’s Department. Rita loved her family and friends, her church, and her dog, Hutch. She also enjoyed walking, knitting, and watching all sports on television.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 28th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and a funeral service at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home on Sunday, October 29th at 2:00 PM with the Rev Jerry Grey officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Have Memory Gardens. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

