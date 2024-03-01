Obituary and funeral service: Robert Ellis ‘Bob’ Malcom, 84, of Walton County

Robert Ellis “Bob” Malcom, born Oct. 1, 1939, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

A sixth generation native of Walton County, he is preceded in death by his parents, Faris Cornelius Malcom and Ellie Mae Farmer Malcom. He was the great-great-great-grandson of James Malcom, an early settler of Morgan and Walton County who fought in the battle of Gilford Courthouse in North Carolina during the American Revolutionary War.

Mr. Malcom attended the Good Hope City School for his early education through the tenth grade and graduated from Monroe High School in 1957. He was the first in his family to go to college and obtain a college degree. He attended the University of Georgia, earning a Bachelor of Science from the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences in 1961. While at the University of Georgia, he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity where he met his wife and partner in life.

At an early age, Bob gave his life to Christ and attended the Good Hope Christian Church. He later served as a faithful member of Monroe First Baptist Church for many years, serving as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. His love of family is only exceeded by his love for the Lord. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Barbara Malcom; children, Debra Ann Whatley and Michael Whatley, of Marietta; Robert Michael Malcom and Meredith Fagin Malcom of Monroe; as well as grandchildren, Michael, John and Anna Whatley and Eliza and Camille Malcom.

Born in the Silent/Traditionalist Generation in the shadow of the Great Depression, Bob’s formative years resulted in a lifetime of ambition, simplicity, frugality, love of country and patience. Growing up as an only child on a rural dairy farm resulted in a lifelong love of animals with a soft spot for dogs. Bob was also a talented pianist. His love of community is further evidenced by his leadership roles in multiple civic and social organizations and the Georgia National Guard.

After years working in the agriculture industry, Bob obtained his real estate broker’s and appraiser’s licenses and formed Malcom Realty where he worked until his recent retirement. As a proud “Bob,” he enjoyed his grandchildren, genealogy, Atlanta Braves baseball, and University of Georgia football. His wit and unique sense of humor coupled with his warm smile were well known by all who knew him.

A celebration of life and funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at First Baptist Church Monroe, located at 202 McDaniel Street, Monroe, GA 30655.

Active pallbearers include Kyle Chandler, Roy Roberts, Jr., Richard Hester, Keith Tanner, Lee Waldo, Lee Garrett, Todd Frizzelle, Joe Sharp, and Nolan Clinard. Honorary pallbearers are members of the “Hardee Boys/ Tichenor” Adult Sunday School Class. The family will be receiving friends from 12-1 p.m. before the service in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow at the George W. Malcom Cemetery, on Malcom Cemetery Road (located in Good Hope off Harmony Road near the Morgan County Line).

To share a memory of Bob or send a condolence to his family, please sign the guest book online at meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are by Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. Those wishing to do so may honor Mr. Malcom with contributions to Monroe First Baptist Church and the Monroe Kiwanis Club.

