Obituary and funeral service: Robert Keith Savage, 51, of Loganville

Robert Keith Savage, age 51 of Loganville, GA, entered his eternal home on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Loganville First United Methodist Church, 221 Main St, Loganville, GA 30052. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery, 1919 New Hope Church Rd, Monroe, GA 30656.

Keith was born in Decatur, GA on April 3, 1972 to the late Robert L. and Joan Geraldine Savage. Keith loved his family and enjoyed going to family get togethers. He was daddy’s little shadow in his younger years. He was momma and daddy’s baby boy and they loved him very much. He really enjoyed going to watch his cousin race on the weekend and tagging along on hunting and fishing trips with his brother. He also liked watching Nascar races, football games and golf tournaments on tv with his sister. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones until we meet again on that blessed day in Glory.

In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Tallie Jackson and Ruby Adell Varnum Savage; maternal grandparents, William B. and Annie Jones Davenport; and brother-in-law, Roy W. Easter. He is survived by his brother & sister-in-law, David and Becky Savage of Oxford, GA; sister, Angela Savage Easter of Loganville, GA; nieces, Jessica Savage and Erin Savage; numerous other family and friends.

