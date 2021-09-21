Obituary and funeral service: Roberta Harvey, 76, of Good Hope

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Roberta Harvey

Roberta Harvey, age 76, of Good Hope, passed away on September 17, 2021. She was born in Dahlonega, GA on December 30, 1944, to the late Mary Bell Pinson Holloway and the late Jim Holloway.

She is survived by her husband, David Harvey of Good Hope; daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Todd Adams of Danielsville; sons and daughters-in-law: Keith and Karen Harvey of Good Hope, David M. and Lana Harvey of Good Hope, Michael and LeAnne Harvey of Jackson, Jimmy and Tammy Harvey of Jefferson; sisters and brothers-in-law: Lougean and Ellison Holland of Stone Mountain, Frances and Tony Born of Centerville, Janice and Thomas Arnold of Good Hope, Rachael and Charles Broach of Good Hope, and Reezealy Hayes of Bethlehem; 20 grandchildren, and 27 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Doston officiating. Interment will follow at Braswell Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm, before the service.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.