Obituary and funeral service: Rosemary Peterson Page, 66, of Monroe

Rosemary Peterson Page, 66 years of age, of Monroe, GA passed away on July 25, 2022. Rose was born in Illinois on February 21, 1956 to the late Doris Waterman Peterson and the late Joseph Dale Peterson. She was preceded in death by her son, Wesley Hiner; brother, Joseph Peterson.

Surviving members of the family are, husband, Mark Page; son and daughter-in-law, Blaine and Rebecca Hiner; daughter, Lisa Smith; sisters, Sue Peterson, Ruth Ann Peterson; brothers, Timothy Peterson, Dan Peterson; grandchildren, Elijah Goodman and Jerry Goodman; several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the River of Life Worship Center with Rev. Craig Arrington officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.