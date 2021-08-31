Obituary and funeral service: Roy Jerry Alewine, ‘Papa,’ 85, of Loganville

Roy Jerry Alewine “Papa”, age 85 of Loganville, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, August 28, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born to Joseph and Susie Alewine on January 28, 1936 in Augusta, GA. He graduated from Richmond Academy and Georgia Southern University. He was a member of the National Guard and was inducted into the Georgia Southern Baseball Hall of Fame. He spent most of his career in the insurance industry. Upon retirement, he opened Anna’s Christian Bookstore and for 14 years worked diligently “equipping the saints”. He also volunteered at FISH Ministries. Roy is remembered most however, for his generosity, his words of encouragement, and his servant’s heart.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to one of his favorite charities: Belief in Motion, www.beliefinmotion.org/donate; Campus Crusade for Christ, www.give.cru.org; or Pregnancy Resource Center-Walton, www.prcwalton.com.

Roy is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Anna Braswell Alewine of Loganville; children, Selita & Jim Phillips, Sylvia & Mark Rosekrans, Susanne & Jeff Harrelson; grandchildren, Joseph & Elizabeth Phillips, Daniel & Ellie Phillips, Norman & Olga Rosekrans, Roy Rosekrans, Olivia Rosekrans, Addison Harrelson, Anna Harrelson, Aaron Harrelson; great grandchildren, Noah Harrelson, Aiden Phillips, Charlie Phillips, James Phillips, Rose Phillips; sisters-in-law, Georgia, Peggy, June, Jedon, Frances, Sue, Gloria; brother-in-law, Ponder; many nieces, nephews and friends who loved him as Uncle Roy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 2, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pat Hardin officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the service. A private Interment will be held at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.