Obituary and funeral service: Runelle Gunter Laseter, 91, of Monroe

Runelle Gunter Laseter, age of 91 of Monroe, passed away on August 18, 2022. She was born on August 7, 1931 to the late Ruby Breedlove Gunter and the late James Fred Gunter.

Surviving are husband, Max Laseter; daughter and son in law, Lisa and Ricky Brown; sons and daughter in law, Kevin Laseter, Randall and Sonya Laseter; sister, Mary Lena Rowland; brother, Fred Gunter, Jr.; 7 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday August 22nd at 2:00 PM at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church with the Rev. Sandra Macht and the Rev. Todd Ware officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.