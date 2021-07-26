Obituary and funeral service: Samantha Michelle Turner, 32

Samantha Michelle Turner went to be with her Lord on July 15, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Samuel Lee Turner.

Samantha is survived by her much loved children, daughter Isabelle Michelle Richardson and son Devon Ray Richardson; her mother Patsy Turner and brother James Carl Turner.

She is also survived by her longtime partner, Drew White, her Grandmother, Averil Shipman, Aunt and Uncle Bernice and Michael Padgett, Uncle and Aunt Tony and Sandy Coker, Uncle Kenny Coker, and cousins Jennifer, David, Nicole, Willow and Bently Padgett, and a number of other Great Aunts and Uncles as well as cousins.

Samantha was a joy to our hearts and she will be greatly missed. May she fly on wings with the angels.

A memorial Service will be held at 1 pm on August 7, 2021 at North Roswell Baptist Church 112 Prospect Street, Roswell, GA 30075

Officiating: Rev. Larry Brooks

A donation in Samantha’s memory may be made to NAMI Gwinnett, at: https://namigwinnett.org/donate_now/

Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

