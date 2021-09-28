Obituary and funeral service: Sharon Michelle Scott, 52, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Sharon Scott.

Sharon Michelle Scott, 52, of Monroe, passed away on September 22, 2021. She was at home, surrounded by family when she transitioned. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on June 30, 1969 to the late Valencia Holt-Lee and the late James Lee. She was preceded in death also by her brother, the late James “Jimmy” Lee, and her father-in-law, the late Franklin Scott.

She is survived by her husband, Calvin Scott; son, Xavier Scott; daughters: Savannah Scott, Sydney Scott; sister and brother-in-law, Shawn Lee-Hudson and Cartrell Hudson; mother-in-law, Sonia Scott; brothers-in-law: Frankie Scott, Ronnie Scott, Michael Scott, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Scott, Phillip Scott; sisters-in-law: Camille Scott, Debra Scott; nieces and nephews: Chandon, Jeremiah, Nathaniel, Justin, Brandie, Justin Lee, Hudson, Alvernea, Barry, Jr, Brannon, Valencia, Tavion, Alaina, Aaliya, Lily, David, and Elijah; and numerous uncles aunts, cousins, and countless friends.

A memorial service will be Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home.

For those who will be attending in person the Memorial Service for Sharon Lee-Scott, on Saturday October 2nd, We have been asked to advise of a color scheme. The colors will be Black with very TASTEFUL touches of Red, her favorite color. The red is just for highlights and NOT to be the main event.For example, black suit with red vest, or tie, etc.So please again just keep in mind when making your clothing selections. If you also want to send flowers, may they be red also. There will be a “Celebration of Life” (Re-pass) to be held from 1pm to 4pm at:

CWA Local 3205

9215 City Pond Rd

Covington, GA. 30014

