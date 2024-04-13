Obituary and funeral service: Shirley Griffeth, 80, of Loganville

Shirley Griffeth, age 80 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2024. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, April 15, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Holloway, Rev. Luke Durden and Mack Griffeth officiating. Interment will follow at Bay Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Shirley was a member of Bay Creek Baptist Church. She loved her family and was very proud of raising 3 children and 4 grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by daughters, Virginia Ann Griffeth in 1965, and Tracy Griffeth Talley in 2011; parents, Willie George and Ethel (McDaniel) Phillips. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Jimmy R. Griffeth of Loganville; son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Marsha Griffeth of Loganville; daughter and son-in-law, Katie Scarlett and Ray Gregory of Youth; son-in-law, Bobby Talley of Covington; brother, Jerry Phillips of Good Hope; sister, Jean Cato of Athens; grandchildren, Kevin and Mindy Griffeth of Dallas, B.J. Griffeth of Monroe, Mary Anne Griffeth and Kenneth Veamoi of Loganville, Kaylee Ann and Jay Griffeth of Talmo, Sidnee Talley of Covington; 7 great grandchildren.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to March of Dimes, 3495 Piedmont Road N., Building 12, Suite 210, Atlanta, GA 30305 or www.marchofdimes.org. The family will receive friends 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM on Sunday, April 14, 2024 and 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Monday, April 15, 2024 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

