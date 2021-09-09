Obituary and funeral service: Steven Tony Queen, 71, of Monroe

Steven Tony Queen, 71, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, while in hospice care in Athens, Georgia.

Stevie was a 1968 graduate of Monroe High School, a graduate of West Georgia College, Kennesaw State University, and served in the Peace Corps for two years. He spent most of his working career with Home Depot.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Queen, his parents R.H. and Mary Nelle Queen, sister, Ellen Hall, brothers Raymond Queen and Jerry Queen.

He is survived by sisters, Ann Holder and husband Tom of Salisbury Maryland, Carol Phillips of Roswell, GA, brother Terry Queen and wife Nancy of Monroe and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

A visitation service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home. Please be respectful of Covid regulations and come and help celebrate Stevie’s life.

If you’d like to make a donation, please do so for the charity of your choice in Stevie’s name.

