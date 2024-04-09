Obituary and funeral service: Sue Camp, 83, of Loganville

Sue Camp, age 83 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2024. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at Corinth Christian Church with Minister Don Hardison and Minister Adam Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.

Sue was a member of Corinth Christian Church and worked for the Federal Reserve Bank for 34 years prior to retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Zora Townley; husband, Rogeal V. Camp; and sister, Dorothy Kinney. She is survived by her family, Mike Camp of Houston, TX, Andy and Annette Camp of Loganville, GA, Stephanie and Randy Price of Loganville, GA; grandchildren, Joshua and Katie Camp, Jenna and Mitchell Cann, Logan and Justin Ayers, Bailee and Brock LeBlanc; great grandchildren, Nathan Camp, Beau Thomas Cann, Sadie Grace Cann, Gus Camp, Justin LeBlanc, Kove LeBlanc, Stetson Ayers, Caree Ruth Camp; niece and nephews, Charlene Patrick, Perry Kinney, and Ricky Kinney, all of McDonough.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Workers Sunday School Class, c/o Corinth Christian Church, 1635 Hwy 81, Loganville, GA 30052. The family will receive friends 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

