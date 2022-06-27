Obituary and funeral service: Susan R. Sneed, 71, Loganville

Susan R. Sneed, age 71 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Magness and Rev. Dan Parker officiating.

Susan was retired from Gwinnett County Board of Education. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dennis L. Sneed; parents, Lamar, and Retha Moody; brothers, Charlie Moody and Alan Moody. Susan is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Billy J. and April Sneed of Loganville, Jacob and Leslie Sneed of Loganville; grandchildren, Cassie and Adam Ramey of Cleveland, Cody Sneed of Loganville, Jacob Sneed of Loganville, Drew and Wesley Cain of Loganville; great-grandchildren, Colton Ramey and Sailor Ramey of Cleveland; brother, Chris Moody of Loganville and best friend, Sharon Puckett; husband, Joe Penn of Stone Mountain. Keep your dreams alive. Understand to achieve anything requires faith and belief in yourself, vision, hard work, determination, and dedication. Remember all things are possible for those who believe. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM on Monday, June 27, 2022 and from 1:00 PM till 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 prior to the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Susan R. Sneed please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.