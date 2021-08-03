Obituary and funeral service: Teresa ‘Terri’ Evelyn Ann Tribbitt, 73, of Monroe

Teresa “Terri” Evelyn Ann Tribbitt (Costa-Douglas-Wilkins) passed away at the age of 73 under hospice care at home in Monroe, GA on Thursday, July 1st, 2021 with loved ones by her side.

Terri was born in Metro Atlanta in September of 1947. She graduated from Lithonia High School where she met and married Joe Wilkins at the age of 16. Together they have 3 daughters, Robyn, Vicki, and Laurie. In 2006, she married Freddie Tribbitt, Jr. of St Louis, MO.

In her younger adult years, Terri worked as an L.P.N. caregiver to geriatric patients and also volunteered faithfully as Room Mom, Team Mom, Church Youth Sponsor, and with a variety of other church and community programs. She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed an interesting variety of pets throughout her life. Her dearest companion was her dog, Sophie, who passed away just several months before her. Most commonly known as “Nana”, Terri’s 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren held a special place in her heart and brought her great joy!

Terri was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Tribbitt and her mother, Toni Douglas. She is survived by her daughters, Robyn Hudson (Gerald) of Loganville, GA, Vicki Tyler (Jeff) of Lilburn, GA and Laurie McClellan (Dean) of Loganille, GA; grandchildren, Cody McClellan (Tori), Morgan Mancilla (Gerardo), Ryan Hudson (Sam), Will Tyler (Helena), Cassie McClellan, Randy Hudson, Russell Hudson, Ally Tyler and Carlie McClellan; great-grandchildren, Riley, Cecilia, Cruz, Beau, Milena and #6 expected in October 2021. She is also survived by her brother, Denny Douglas of Loganville, Ga; and sister, Cynthia Costa of New York, NY.

Family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Corinth Christian Church, Founders Hall, 1635 Hwy 81, Loganville, GA 30052. A private celebration of life will be hosted later that evening. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by An Angel’s Hands LLC, Bridgeway Hospice and friend Misty Simons. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Lifeline Animal Project in Atlanta, Ga.

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.