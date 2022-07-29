Obituary and funeral service: Terry Robert Grant, 67, of Monroe

Please select this link to Livestream the service for Terry Robert Grant

Terry Robert Grant, 67, of Monroe, GA passed away July 25, 2022 at home.



He was born to his late father, Robert Grant and surviving mother Annabelle Grant on October 7, 1954 in Logansport, Indiana. He served in the United States Army (1972-1993) and the United States Army Reserve (1993-2016) for more than 40 years of honorable and faithful service to our Nation attaining the rank of Master Sergeant.



During his years of military service, he earned several military awards. These included the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Soldier Good Conduct Medal plus many other organizational and Unit awards. He was a Combat qualified Airborne soldier. His military service included Active Duty time with the 82d Airborne Division at Fort Bragg with the 1/508thAirborne Infantry Regiment, 269th Aviation Battalion, and 3d Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment. In Gelnhausen, Germany Terry served with the 3d Armored Division, 3/8 Calvary. His combat tours included Operation Just Cause where he was in the Initial Assault Landing phase earning him his combat jump status and Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm. His time is the US Army Reserve included service in 82d Airborne Division ROTC; 993d Transportation Company (TS); 8th Battalion (TC), 108th Training Division (IT) and 4th Brigade, 94th Training Division (FS). His final assignment was a Chief/Writer Instructor with the 4th Brigade in Decatur, GA.



While in Monticello, Indiana in 1974 he met the love of his life, Roberta Jean Barnes, and the two were married in 1979 in Sarasota, Florida. As one would expect, they had children, two wonderful daughters to join the two from a previous marriage. Terry would brag on each of them constantly. Of course, as the grandchildren came along, the level of bragging on the daughters was dampened by that of the bragging on the grandchildren. He loved and was proud of them all so much.



When not on active duty military service, he served as a Military Technician for the US Army Reserve. As a military technician, Terry achieved the grade of GS-12 and was the Supervisory Staff Administrator for the 4th Brigade, 94th Training Division (FS). This position put him in the unenviable position of representing Commanders in the rank of Colonel. Terry handled this responsibility with expert finesse and skill due to his superior technical and administrative knowledge of the US Army Training process and the content of the more than 8 courses taught by the Brigade.



Terry really enjoyed his time at home with family with the occasional trip to his Camper on Lake Oconee, GA as often as he could. Regrettably, shortly after his retirement from the US Army, both as a Soldier and Civilian, he began to suffer medical challenge after medical challenge. These challenges kept him from the lake but he was blessed to have a loving and supportive family to care for him in his home. Were it not for their love, care, and ongoing support, we would have lost Terry much sooner. He will be terribly missed.



He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Grant; brothers, Greg Grant, Brian Grant; sister, LynnAnn Roach and Roseanna Hartmarn. He is survived by his mother, Annabelle Grant; his sister, Anna Marie Bennett; his wife, Roberta Grant; daughters, Stephanie Richter (Tracy), Misty Kelsey (Brian), Amanda Padgett (David), and Jennifer Grant; twelve grandchildren, Blaine Tyner, Brady Buckles, Logan Buckles, Peyton Kelsey, Aubrey Haynes, Cameron Brinkley, Ryan Haynes, Landon Hiddle, Emma Richter, Emma Kelsey, Shane Brinkley, and Aiden Kelsey.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with services to follow immediately after at Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA. Interment will be held later in August 2022 at GA. National Cemetery, Canton, GA.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.