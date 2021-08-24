Obituary and funeral service: The Rev. James G. Webb, 95, of Monroe

Rev. James G. Webb, age 95 of Monroe, passed away August 24, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 3 PM at Corinth Christian Church in Loganville with Rev. Don Hardison officiating. Interment will follow at Good Hope Christian Church Cemetery. Rev.

Webb was a WW II Marine Veteran and a member of Helping Hands, the Civitan Club and also the Pilot Club. He is survived by his two daughters, Gwen (Joe) Babb of Monroe; Judy Johnston of Acworth; son, Jimmy Webb of Monroe; two brothers, Charles E. Webb of San Diego, CA and Raymond L. Webb of Frankfurt, KY; grandchildren, Joey Babb, Ryan Babb, Leah Trimble, Jordan Johnston, Kyle Johnston, Lauren Webb; six great grandchildren also survive.

Flowers are accepted, or if you prefer, memorials can be made to Corinth Christian Church, 1635 Hwy. 81, Loganville, GA 30052. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 PM on Wednesday evening, August 25, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.