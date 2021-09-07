Obituary and funeral service: Travis Waters, 66, of Monroe

Travis Waters, age 66 of Monroe, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Beeler & Inez Waters; nephews, Jeremy & Dakota Waters. Travis is survived by his wife, Sherry Waters; son, Christopher Waters of Charleston, SC; daughter & son-in-law, Kayla & Kevin Abrams of Chamblee; step son & daughter-in-law, Ronnie & Michelle Pratt of Social Circle; step daughter & son-in-law, Kellie & Scott Toothman of Winter Garden, FL; grandchildren, Jessie Waters, Summer Waters, Turner Pratt, Isaac Toothman, Aiden Toothman, Bella Toothman, Aspen Breece, Aliyah Breece, Amber Breece; brothers, Hinton Waters of Lawrenceville, Jerrell Waters of Lawrenceville; sister & brother-in-law, Dottie & Ricky Mullinax of Lawrenceville; sister, Delane O’Shields of Bethlehem; dog, Lily Waters; grand dogs, Brownie & Pancake; several nieces & nephews; and several great nieces & nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Monday, September 6, 2021 and Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM before the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations in honor of Mr. Waters to the ALS Association www.als.org. For anyone unable to attend, please click on youtube link attached to livestream the funeral service: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGm6NkOsl8XNt2VsIjJaLSw. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.