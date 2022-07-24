Obituary and funeral service: Wayne Martin Brown, 76, formerly of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Wayne Martin Brown.

Wayne Martin Brown, 76, was born in Monroe, GA on April 20, 1946 and died on July 12, 2022 at his home in Doraville, GA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hulon and Louise Glass Brown and his brother, James (Jimmy) K. Brown. He is survived by his twin sister, Sandra Louise Brown, many cousins, and his Neighborhood Family on Woodwin Court in Doraville, GA.

He graduated from Monroe High School in 1966 and entered the United States Air Force. He was an airplane mechanic and was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant. He served four years which included one year at Nha Trang Air Force Base in Vietnam.

He was employed at Georgia State University in the Maintenance Department for 30 years, retiring in 1998. He was an active member of the Joy Class at Grace United Methodist Church in Atlanta, GA.

He was an avid University of Georgia football fan. He started attending football games at the age of nine where he saw his big brother, Jimmy play football for the DAWGS from 1953-1957 coached by Wally Butts.

A celebration of his life will be held at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe Georgia, on Monday, July 25 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 pm. A second celebration will be held on Woodwin Court in Doraville on Friday, July 29 at 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.