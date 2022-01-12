Obituary and funeral service: William ‘Bill’ Shumake, 77, of Loganville

William “Bill” Shumake, age 77 of Loganville, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Mickey Oliver officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM before the service.

Bill was a member of New Testament Baptist Church and the owner of S & S Linen Service. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Sue (Groover) Shumake; and parents, Oliver Shoemaker and Vera Mae Ramey. Bill is survived by his children, Tina and Greg Handrop of Monroe; Eddie Shumake of Loganville; grandsons, Drew and Jenn Handrop, Charles Shumake, Samuel Shumake; great grandson, Beau Handrop; brothers, James Oliver and Josie Shoemaker of Newborn, Bobby Lamar and Vivian Shoemaker of Commerce; sisters, Dixie Lee and Jerry Phillips of Maysville, Mary Ann Cornett of Lilburn; several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.