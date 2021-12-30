Obituary and funeral service: William Claude Callaway, 91, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to William Callaway

William Claude Callaway, age 91, of Monroe, passed away on December 27, 2021. He was born in Washington, GA on May 10, 1930, to the late Myrtie Ogletree Callaway and the late Henry T. Callaway.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Helen Martin Callaway; his daughter, the late Becky Callaway; sisters: the late Annie Callaway, the late Mary McCray; and brother, the late Albert Callaway.

He is survived by his sons, Harold Callaway; Tim and Lisa Callaway; brother, Cecil Callaway; grandchildren: Neely and Dustin Mealor, Clayton Callaway; and great-grandson, Harrison “Peanut” Mealor.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Meadows Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. John King and Rev. Jimmy Martin officiating. Interment will be at Phillips Mill Baptist Church Cemetery in Washington, GA.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.