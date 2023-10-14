Obituary and funeral service: Willie Lee Michael, 92, of Monroe

Click or tap on the link above for a digital tribute to Willie Lee Michael

Willie Lee Michael, age 92, of Monroe passed away on October 11, 2023. She was born on October 18, 1930 to the late Parylee Copper White and the late William White. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Robert Lee Michael, Jr. and brother, the late Charles White.



Surviving are daughter: Christie Michael Copeland; nieces: Jackie Braswell (Don), Marsha Astin (Sam); several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Reverend Wayne Durden officiating.

