Obituary and funeral services: Frannie Rosecrans Joyce, 93, of Monroe

Mrs. Frannie Rosecrans Joyce, age 93 of Monroe, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021. Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Corinth Memorial Gardens in Loganville with Minister Don Hardison officiating.

Frannie was a member of Corinth Christian Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence James Joyce; and parents, William and Annie Jensen. She is survived by daughter & son-in-law, Linda and Roger Ozbolt of Monroe; son, Martin Rosecrans of CA; step daughter & son-in-law, Kathy and Mike Stanfield of CA; step daughter, Sandra Joyce of CA; sister, Edith Kolifth of FL; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren; and niece, Cathy Kidder of FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

