Obituary and Memorial: Ginger Haynes, 48, of Monroe

It’s with great sadness that the family of Ginger Haynes announces that she passed away on Thursday October 12, 2023.

Born August 28, 1975, Ginger was a loving 48-year old Mom, Nana, Daughter, Sister, Aunt – and especially a friend. She lost her battle to cancer and is now with the Lord.

We will be celebrating her life on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at her house at 141 Hubbard St., Monroe.

Green and white balloon release for her will be held on the same day.

We welcome anyone who loves her and has memories they would like to share with her family. She was a beautiful woman with a beautiful soul who loved her family.

