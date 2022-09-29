Obituary and video tribute: Glenda Ann Woodle Coleman, 71, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a video tribute to Glenda Ann Woodle Coleman

Glenda Ann Woodle Coleman, age 71 of Monroe, passed away on September 25, 2022. She was born on March 8, 1951 to the late Dave Woodle and the late Edna Woodle.

Surviving are husband, Ricky Coleman; daughters, Tracy Holder, Sherrie Farmer, and Belinda Enamorado; grandchildren, Hermann Enamordo, Vanessa Enamordo, Bradley Farmer, Chandler Farmer, Leann Bell, and Morgan Casper; great grandchildren, Haisley Bell and Westin Lindsay.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday September 28th at the Monroe Church of God at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Wayne Durden and the Rev. Kip Boswell officiating. Interment followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.