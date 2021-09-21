Obituary: Ann Marie Mangold, 59, of Monroe

Ann Marie Mangold, Age 59, Passed away peacefully at Walton Piedmont Hospital on September 15th, 2021.

Ann Mangold is survived by her daughters Jessica Little and Jamie Mangold, Son-in-law Seth Little, and grandchildren Jennikah Mangold, Bryan Powell, Destiny Powell, and Avigail Powell.

She is preceded in death by her husband Michael Allen Mangold, her mother Jessica Ferreire, and brother William Folger.

Ann Mangold was born on August 25th, 1962 in Fall River, Massachusetts to parents Jessica Ferreire and John Folger. She graduated from Tiverton High School in 1980.

Ann Mangold was a loving mother and grandmother. She married Michael Mangold in June 1989, and had two children Jamie Mangold and Jessica Little.

Ann enjoyed traveling, being in nature, going to Nascar races, and spending time with her daughters and grandchildren.

A private memorial will be planned to celebrate her life at a later date.

Reposted courtesy of Southern Cremations and Funerals.

The family of Ann Mangold would like to thank everyone for the donations and meals being delivered during this hard time

Ann did not survive COVID-19, leaving her family devastated and in a difficult financial position to deal with funeral expenses. A Gofundme has been set up by her family to help cover the costs.