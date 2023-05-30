Obituary: Betty Elaine Bowen Childs, 66, of Monroe

Betty Elaine Bowen Childs, age 66 of Monroe, died on May 19, 2023. Mrs. Childs was born on September 24, 1956 to the late Betty Palmer and the late Leroy Bowen. Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Vickie Moon; brother, Ricky Bowen; sister-in-law, Lynn Bowen.

Surviving members of her family are, husband, Butch Childs; daughter and son-in-law, Sonyia and Kevin Hall; son, David Childs; sisters and brother-in-law, Mickie and Keith Adams, Faye Brackin; brother, Ray Allen; grandchildren, Nathan Hall, Jeremiah Hall, Brianna Hall, and Anzlie Childs.

Betty was a loving and caring wife, mother, nana, sister and friend. She loved her family with all her heart and did anything she had to do to take care of her family. She always put others ahead of herself. She was a strong, humble God-fearing woman.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Hickory Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Andy Childs officiating.

