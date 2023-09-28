Obituary: Charles Lambert, 71, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Charles Lambert.

Charles J. Lambert, age 71, of Monroe passed away on September 21, 2023. He was born on July 15, 1952 to the late Jack Lambert and the late Margaret Alexander. He was preceded in death by son: the late Alex Lambert, sister: Diane Harrison, step-father: James Norris.

Surviving are wife: Judy M. Lambert, son: Chuck Lambert, step-daughter: Janet Krause; half-brother: James Norris; grandchildren: Brandon Lambert, Stephen Lambert, Darby Lambert; step-grandchildren: Andrew Chuba, Tyler Chuba, Noah Chuba.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Campton United Methodist Church Cemetery.

