Obituary: David Pater Rusnak, 66, of Loganville

David Peter Rusnak, age 66 of Loganville, GA passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022. He is survived by his loving sister, Diane Baker (Jeff); granddaughter, Laney Rusnak; grandson, Stephen Milligan; daughter-in-law, Kristy Bennett; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins; and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Betty Ohler Rusnak and wife, Lesley Clark Rusnak; and son, Randall David Rusnak.



A Funeral Service Honoring the Life of David was held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 1:00pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. The family received friends on Thursday, July 21st from 11:00am until the time of service at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Masonic Home of Georgia Children’s Fund or Kidney Foundation.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.