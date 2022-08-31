Obituary: Deborah Sue Heller, 60, of Loganville

Deborah Sue Heller, age 60 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. A Private Service will be held at a later date.

Deborah previously worked as a Newscaster for Fox 97 Radio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Burl Franklin and Macil Zenobia (Smith) Watson.

Deborah is survived by her loving husband, Mark S. Heller of Loganville, GA; children, Devin Watkins of Social Circle, GA, Kalie Heller of Loganville, GA, and Shelby Heller of Sandy Springs, GA; brothers, Mike Watson and Terry Watson, both of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; sisters, Lana Famiano of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Kathy Wade of St. Simons, GA, and Beverly Papierz of West Palm Beach, FL; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

