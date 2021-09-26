Obituary: Demilade William Orekoya, 22, of Loganville

Demilade William Orekoya, age 22 of Loganville, Georgia passed away on September 20, 2021. Demilade Orekoya was born October 2, 1998 in Lagos Nigeria to Funmilade and Fadeke Orekoya. He is survived by his parents, Mr. Funmi Orekoya and Mrs. Fadeke Orekoya; his sister, Ms. Moyosore Orekoya and brother Mr. Forlairn; grandmothers; uncles; aunties; cousins; nieces; nephews; as well as friends bother here in the US , UK and Nigeria.

Dameilade attended Triple Cross Nursery in Ikeja Lagos as well as Grayson Elementary, Loganville Middle School and South Gwinnett High School. On June 16, 2021 he graduated Gwinnett Technical College June 16, 2021, and he and a team of colleges had a dream to build a game system.

The service to honor and Celebrate the Life of Demilade Orekoya will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens, Loganville Georgia.

