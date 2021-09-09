Obituary: Dorothy Garrison, 78, of Monroe

Dorothy Garrison, age 78 of Monroe, GA passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. The family will have a Memorial Service at a later date. Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Shane Edmondson; parents, Beaman Jackson & Parlean (Pannell) Mobley. She is survived by her son, Phillip McMillian of Monroe. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com .

