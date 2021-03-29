Obituary: Edward ‘Ed’ Vaughan, 53, of Loganville

Edward “Ed” Vaughan, age 53 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Ed worked as a Field Engineer with RTS Associates. He is survived by his lifelong partner, Kathie Wisniewski of Loganville; son, Andrew Vaughan of Kennesaw; daughters, Kaitlyn Vaughan and Olivia Vaughan both of Loganville; son, Carson Vaughan of Loganville; parents, Dennis & Trudy Vaughan of Birmingham, AL and sister & brother-in-law, Melissa & George Ford of Birmingham, AL. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com .

