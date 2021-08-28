Obituary: Erskin White, 72, of Monroe

Erskin White, age 72 of Monroe, passed away on August 27, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Erskin was the Owner/Operator of Erskin White Construction Company. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Charles & Emma (Hodges) White. Erskin is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sandy White of Loganville; children, Melinda & Michael Chancey of Bethlehem, Janice & Johnnie Farmer of Monroe, Jason & Jennifer Rowe of Oxford, Cassie & Adam Ramey of Cleveland, Tommy & Sierra Phillips of Monroe; Gary White of Monroe; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Geneva Bivens of Madison, TN.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

