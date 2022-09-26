Obituary: Fernando S. Muzquiz, 80, of Loganville

We are heartbroken to announce that on the early morning hours of Friday, 15 July, 2022, Fernando S. Muzquiz passed away peacefully in his sleep, at the age 80, following a brave battle with Parkinson’s disease.



Fernando spent 30 years serving in the United States Army, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. His service included three tours in Vietnam (including a special assignment with the Department of State) and several overseas assignments. He earned a Bronze Star and Legion of Merit for his exceptional service to our nation. He served as a “Green Beret” in the U.S. Army’s Special Forces, the 82nd Airborne Division, and the U.S. Army Parachute Team (also known as the Golden Knights). In 1985, Fernando was recognized as the Parachute Team’s Golden Knight of the Year. Finally, a capstone of his outstanding military career was his 2018 induction into the U.S. Army’s Quartermaster Corps Hall of Fame, as presented by his mentee and dear friend Major General Rodney Fogg.



Fernando was known for his playful sense of humor, sharp wit, and diligent work ethic. He was a kind, thoughtful, and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to so many. His memory will live on in the countless stories and anecdotes shared by the many people who had the privilege and opportunity to interact with him. Even in his later years, with Parkinsons taking its toll on his body, he still had a twinkle in his eye, a wink for his wife, and would often blow kisses. As his ability to express himself diminished, he would still lift his eyebrows in his funny way to make us laugh or put us all at ease. He never lost his clever sense of humor. His friends and family, while sad that he’s gone, will celebrate his life and the many gifts he gave to us all.



Fernando was preceded in death by his parents Fernando and Genevieve Muzquiz, his brother Salvador Sanchez, his infant daughter Jo Ann, his son-in-law Ashok Patel, his loving San Antonio family Salud Castro, Rafael and Florinda Castro, and Lupe Sobrino.



Fernando is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Mary Ann, his sons Fernando Jr. (Angela) and Michael (Robin) and his daughter Linda. He is also survived by his grandchildren Natasha, Manuel (Callista), Steven, Kendra (JR), Alyssa (Miranda), Jason, Selina (Will), Justin (Kathryn), Candi (Steven) and Sierra; and great-grandchildren Gabriel, Isaiah, Aliyah, Julian, Ethan, Skylar, Henry, Madelyn, Noah, and Everlee (who is on her way), Leighton, Layla, Ariana, Maya, Paris, Lydia and Anthony. Fernando will be missed by special family including Lizzie, Juan, and John Castro; the Patels and Bells; Lumy and Felix Guevara Rodriguez; Janie and Rodney Fogg, and many additional extended Muzquiz, Sanchez, Tapia, and Peregrina family members, and loving friends who meant so much to him.



The family would also like to recognize Fernando’s special, extended family … those who helped care for him and who loved him dearly: Amanda, Beth, Christine, Cindi, Delilah, Kim, Latesha, Maria, Marlena, Michelle, Rachel, Raiyn, Shasta, and Tawana.



In lieu of flowers, we are asking friends and loved ones to consider donating toward Parkinson’s disease research (https://www.michaeljfox.org/homepage) or to “Animal Friends” for the care of animals in need (https://www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org).



Fernando will be laid to rest with full military honors at 9:00 AM on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.

