Obituary and funeral service: Hazel Louise Bryan, 82, of Loganville

Louise met James “Dick” Bryan in April 1959. They married in October 1959. She retired from Bank of America in July 2000, after 45 years of service. She was a dedicated employee and a hard worker. She was a member of Loganville Baptist Church, in Loganville, and formerly a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church, in Cumming. Louise was a two-time breast cancer survivor (1997 and 2002).
She and Dick spent over 46 happy years together, until his passing in July 2006. They took many trips to Saint Augustine, Florida, where they spent special times with family and friends. She loved her family most of all. She enjoyed traveling to Florida, attending gospel singings, playing bingo, cards, and listening to gospel music. Family and friends will always remember her being happy and her bright smile. She will forever be remembered as a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and dear friend.
She leaves behind one daughter, Linda Linkous & her husband Brian; one granddaughter, SGT. Britt Dullen, U.S. Army; sister & brother-in-law, Shirley & Dean Pugh; sister, Nancy Wooten; one aunt, JoAnn Stanford; former son-in-law, Tom Dullen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hoyt & Ruby Dean Stanford; her husband of 46+ years, James “Dick” Bryan; sister & brother-in-law, Helen & Tommy Williams; brother-in-law, Al Wooten; Dick’s parents, Tarrel & Edna Belle Bryan; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Joyce “Widdie” and Hubert; grandparents; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Loganville Baptist Church, 132 Church Street, Loganville, GA 30052.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Agape (Hospice) Foundation, P.O. Box 801087, Acworth, GA 30101, www.agapehospicecare.net or Loganville Baptist Church, 132 Church Street, Loganville, GA 30052.
Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
