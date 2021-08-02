Obituary and funeral service: Hazel Louise Bryan, 82, of Loganville

Hazel Louise Bryan, known to all as Louise, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born on February 2nd, 1938 in Gainesville, Georgia, to Hoyt and Ruby Dean Stanford of Cumming, Georgia. She graduated from Chestatee High School, in June 1955, with a class of 13. In July 1955, Louise was hired by C&S Bank in Atlanta. She rode the Greyhound bus daily from Buford Highway, in Doraville, to Mitchell Street in Atlanta. In an era when women were required to wear skirts, high heels, and hosiery, she walked to and from the bus stops in the early morning and late-night hours her job required. Many times this walk was alone.

Louise met James “Dick” Bryan in April 1959. They married in October 1959. She retired from Bank of America in July 2000, after 45 years of service. She was a dedicated employee and a hard worker. She was a member of Loganville Baptist Church, in Loganville, and formerly a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church, in Cumming. Louise was a two-time breast cancer survivor (1997 and 2002).

She and Dick spent over 46 happy years together, until his passing in July 2006. They took many trips to Saint Augustine, Florida, where they spent special times with family and friends. She loved her family most of all. She enjoyed traveling to Florida, attending gospel singings, playing bingo, cards, and listening to gospel music. Family and friends will always remember her being happy and her bright smile. She will forever be remembered as a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and dear friend.

She leaves behind one daughter, Linda Linkous & her husband Brian; one granddaughter, SGT. Britt Dullen, U.S. Army; sister & brother-in-law, Shirley & Dean Pugh; sister, Nancy Wooten; one aunt, JoAnn Stanford; former son-in-law, Tom Dullen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hoyt & Ruby Dean Stanford; her husband of 46+ years, James “Dick” Bryan; sister & brother-in-law, Helen & Tommy Williams; brother-in-law, Al Wooten; Dick’s parents, Tarrel & Edna Belle Bryan; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Joyce “Widdie” and Hubert; grandparents; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.