Obituary for Sgt. John Daniel ‘D.J ‘Bubba’ Jameson Jr., 28

Sgt. John Daniel “D.J.” “Bubba” Jameson, Jr. age 28 of Colorado Springs, Co. passed away August 15, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM on Sunday, September 4, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Chaplain Nick Tyler will officiate. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens with Military Honors.

Upon graduating from Buford High School in 2012, D.J. enlisted in the United States Army. He was an 88 M, Motor Transport Operator Golf Company, “Ghostriders”, 4th Battalion “Manchu”, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. With over a decade of service, his numerous awards include: 3 Army Achievement Medals, 2 Army Good National Defense Medals, the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Armed Forces Service Medal, the Military Outstanding Medal, the Volunteer Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, and the Air Assault Badge. Even with all these accomplishments, he would say becoming a father was his greatest achievement. An avid outdoorsman, D.J. loved to share his passion for fishing and disc golf. Whether singing karaoke with family, taking his sons fishing, or watching UGA football with friends, he lived in the present moment, He regularly checked on those he cared for, letting them know they were loved. He loved his friends, he loved his family, but most of all, he loved his sons, Aiden and Cohen.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfathers, Wesley Cummings, Jim Wilson; paternal grandmother, Maria Jameson; maternal grandmother, Rose Cummings; aunt and uncle, Gina and Alan Wheeler.

D.J. is survived by his sons, Aiden Jameson and Cohen Jameson both of Colorado; mother and stepdad, Melody and David Chance of Buford; father, Daniel Jameson of Monroe; sister and brother-in-law, Christa and Chris Lightfoot of Monroe, Kaylene and Doug Epps of Kentucky; maternal grandmother, Kathleen Cummings of Buford; grandmother, Elaine Wilson of Monroe; paternal grandfather, John and Sherry Jameson of Good Hope; father-in-law, Mike Koushel of Colorado, step-sister, Tami and Greg Ware of Ohio; nieces, Alexis Epps of Kentucky, Amelia Lightfoot of Monroe; nephews, Hudson Epps of Kentucky, Matthew Lightfoot of Monroe The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 1 PM till 6 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

